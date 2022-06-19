A YORK art exhibition will include work by a popular soap star.

The Twitter Art Exhibit will be held at the Hiscox Building on June 26 and includes artwork by Emmerdale actor Matthew Bose.

The 12th annual event utilizes social media and public engagement to generate income for charities and non-profit organizations

On the day postcard-sized artwork will be for sale to support the Encephalitis Society, a Malton-based global charity helping people affected by the neurological condition, which causes brain inflammation.

Artwork by 900 artists worldwide has been submitted.

This includes work by Matthew Bose and local contributions from York schools, The Mount School and the Blueberry Academy, and well-known artists from the city such as David Hockney, Harland Miller, and Henry Moore.

Matthew Bose, who is known to many for his roles in Emmerdale and It’s a Sin, is ambassador for the Encephalitis Society and was also involved with overseeing the artwork as the curator for this year’s event.

At the event guests can book a 90-minute guided tour, running from 10.30am, 1pm and 3.30pm.

Matthew Bose said: “I have been involved with the Twitter Art Exhibit for several years now as an artist and there is always a lot of love for this wonderful event.

“I’m very grateful and humbled that the team organising Twitter Art Exhibit has chosen to support a charity which is so close to my heart. All that we need now is a good turnout from the people of York!”

“Artists love it as they can use their skills to support a worthy cause, members of the public love it as they can pick up some very good artwork at a reasonable price, and the beneficiary charities love it as they can raise awareness and funds for their causes.

Cat Salter-Smith, board member of Twitter Art Exhibit, said: “It has been fascinating to find out more about the work of the Encephalitis Society and to realise the importance of creating art in helping people in their recoveries from an acquired brain injury.

“Yet again, it goes to show the amazing power that creativity has on the brain and how important it is to all our mental health. We really hope that local artists will join the hundreds of others who have happily donated artwork to our exhibitions over the years and show that ‘Through Art, We Can Change the World’.”

The exhibition is free of charge and open to members of the public aged 16 and over.

It will run from 10am-4pm where the public can view and purchase the artwork.

Private tour tickets can be booked online at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tae22-tour-of-york-hiscoxs-private-artwork-collection-tickets-324752522537

From June 27 the remaining pieces from the exhibit will be available to purchase online at: https://www.twitterartexhibit.org/