A woman sex offender and a thief were among recent defendants before York Magistrates Court.

Heather Lewis, 50, admitted sexually assaulting a man on August 7 last year when travelling on a train between Scarborough and York.

The 50-year-old of Park Close, Skelton was ordered to pay the man £100 compensation and fined £100.

Matthew David Pedley, 42, pleaded guilty to growing at 20 cannabis plants at his home in Gale Lane, Acomb. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with a 21-day rehabilitation programme, nine days’ rehabilitative activities and 100 hours’ unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Matthew Ledger, 31, of Chapelfields Road, Acomb, was jailed for seven days after he failed to comply with supervision after his release from custody. It was the second time he had breached his post-custodial supervision.

Stephen Robert Wainwright was jailed for 20 weeks and made subject to a criminal behaviour order for three years. The 40-year-old who gave his address as a Selby organisation for the homeless, pleaded guilty to two thefts from B&M Bargains in Selby. The order banned him from the Co-op store in Flaxley Road, Selby, and the B&M Bargains. He was ordered to pay £101.95 compensation.