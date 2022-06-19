STUDENTS from a college near York have raised more than £900 for cancer charities after hosting a charity football match.
Held at Selby Town Football Club, the 'Kids vs Adults' game saw business students from Selby College and their parents take to the pitch to raise funds for the Young Lives vs Cancer charity.
Alongside ticket entry, the Level 3 business students also created a programme which attendees could purchase - and held a sweet stall and raffle during the event.
Sophie Hartley, fundraising events and engagement executive at the charity, said: "Thank you to the students at Selby College for their tremendous fundraising efforts, it will directly help our cause and all the families that we support. We’re so thankful to the students for their dedication."
A 'Murder Mystery' themed event was also arranged by the college students, as well as a team building event at Laser Quest in Selby.
In total, £940 was raised to support the charity.
