A MOTORCYCLIST has suffered serious injuries following a crash with a Range Rover.

North Yorkshire Police have reported that a serious road traffic collision between a Yamaha motorbike and black Range Rover happened on the Junction with A61, Harrogate Road and Weeton Lane, near Harrogate.

The incident occurred on Thursday, June 16, at around 7.30pm.

The motorbike rider was taken to hospital where they have suffered serious but thankfully not life-threatening injuries and remain in a stable condition.

A section of Harrogate Road was closed for two hours in both directions to allow the police investigation to take place.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the collision, and dashcam footage of the collision or information about the events leading up to what happened.

If you can help, please email adam.smith@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Adam Smith.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220103906.