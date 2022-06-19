A NUMBER of temporary traffic restrictions are set to be put in place around York over the coming weeks, to allow for work to take place.

Railway maintenance work will be carried out at the Millfield Lane level crossing until 6.30am on Monday (June 20).

Similar work will also be carried out in Station Road in Poppleton from 10.30pm yesterday (June 18) until 7.30am on Monday.

Surveying work will be carried out in Tower Street from Tuesday (June 21) until 5am on Wednesday (June 22).

Roadway maintenance work will be carried out in Burton Stone Lane from 8am on Monday until 6pm on Sunday July 31.

Footway resurfacing work will be carried out in Manor Park Road between 8am on Monday and 4pm on Friday July 22.

There will also be footway resurfacing works in both Woolnough Avenue and Carlton Avenue in the city between 8am on Monday and 4pm on Friday July 1.

Large machinery will be delivered and removed from a development site in Leeman Road from 9.15pm on Wednesday until 6am on Saturday September 18.

Water mains connection work will be carried out in Groves Lane from 8am on Wednesday June 29 until 8pm the following day (June 30).

Roadway resurfacing work will be carried out in Holtby Lane from Thursday June 30 until 6am on Wednesday July 6.

In Coppergate, local traffic management measures will be in place until December 14.

Roadway resurfacing work will take place in Towthorpe Moor Lane until Thursday June 30.

Sewer maintenance work will be carried out in The Old Village in York until Saturday July 2.