THE £10.9 million Harrogate Gateway project is set to be delayed until at least winter after another public consultation was announced in response to traffic concerns.

North Yorkshire County Council approved the controversial scheme in January, but has yet to submit a final business case to secure the funding.

This comes after the council previously said it anticipated works would start this spring or summer.

The council has now confirmed it will hold a third consultation on traffic impacts and planned changes to James Street and Station Parade which have been a key concern for residents and businesses deeply divided over the project.

Some traders have had raised the possibility of mounting legal action against the scheme-but Karl Battersby, corporate director of business and environmental services at the county council, said the authority has not received a formal challenge.

He said: “We received significant feedback as part of the two consultation exercises carried out thus far, and we are grateful that local residents and businesses have engaged with this project.

“While there has been no formal legal challenge in response to issues raised regarding the consultation last autumn, we acknowledge that the impact of the changes on traffic levels and traffic flows were key issues that were raised as part of the consultation.

“We intend to provide further information on those aspects as well as consulting on the formal traffic regulation orders, which would be required to carry out the changes on James Street and Station Parade.”

After the consultation is held, Mr Battersby said a final decision will be made on whether to submit the business case to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority which is overseeing the funding from the government’s Transforming Cities Fund.

Mr Battersby also said construction work “could begin during the coming winter” with a revised completion date for winter 2023/24.

The proposals include reducing Station Parade to one-lane traffic and a part-time pedestrianisation of James Street.

There are also cycling and walking upgrades planned for Station Square and the One Arch underpass, as well the Odeon cinema roundabout and several other streets in the area.

Similar projects have been approved for Selby and Skipton. These have proved far less controversial and are moving ahead as planned.