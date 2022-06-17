FIREFIGHTERS were called to a house fire in a North Yorkshire town.
Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out to Nawton near Helmsley just before 11.30pm last night (June 16).
A service spokesman said: "Appliances from Pickering, Helmsley and Malton attended a fire in a fridge freezer unit located in the kitchen of a domestic property.
"The fire was out on arrival and crews removed the unit from the kitchen, ventilated the property and gave advice to the occupants.
"Crews used 1 hose reel jet, 2 breathing apparatus, positive pressure ventilation fan, lighting and a thermal imaging camera at this incident.
"The cause of the fire is believed to be due to an electrical fault."
