FIREFIGHTERS were called to a house fire in a North Yorkshire town.

Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out to Nawton near Helmsley just before 11.30pm last night (June 16).

A service spokesman said: "Appliances from Pickering, Helmsley and Malton attended a fire in a fridge freezer unit located in the kitchen of a domestic property.

"The fire was out on arrival and crews removed the unit from the kitchen, ventilated the property and gave advice to the occupants.

"Crews used 1 hose reel jet, 2 breathing apparatus, positive pressure ventilation fan, lighting and a thermal imaging camera at this incident.

"The cause of the fire is believed to be due to an electrical fault."