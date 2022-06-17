EMERGENCY services were called out after reports of someone in the river Ouse in York.
York Rescue Boat say their team were called out by North Yorkshire Police at 11.48pm last night (June 16) to reports of a person in the river Ouse near Clifton Bridge in the city.
A spokesman said: "A search was carried out alongside North Yorkshire Fire York, Acomb and Ripon, and Yorkshire Ambulance also in attendance.
"A person was located by police away from the river in the end.
"This was the third call out for our volunteers in just over 24 hours."
