A MOTORCYCLIST was taken to hospital after a crash on a major road through North Yorkshire last night (June 16).

North Yorkshire Police say they were called out to a serious accident between a car and a motorcycle on the A61 between Harrogate and Harewood.

Sgt Paul Cording was one of those on the scene.

He said: "Thanks as always to the professionalism and care of Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Yorkshire Ambulance.

"The  rider was taken to hospital with serious but non life threatening injuries and the occupants of the car were uninjured.

"A special thanks to my ARV colleagues for Tac Med support & the A&E doctor and two other medical professionals who stopped to help."