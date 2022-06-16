THREE seaside towns in North and East Yorkshire are among the top five areas most at risk of sinking underwater.

Filey is the fifth most likely town in England and Wales of getting washed away due to rising sea levels and coastal erosion, according to a study by home insurance market confused.com and the Enviornment Agency.

Two East riding of Yorkshire towns, Hornsea, which is 13 miles from Beverley and 16 miles from Hull, and Withernsea, are also among the at - most risk areas in the country.

Filey, along with two other North Yorkshire coastal towns, are at risk to rising sea levels Picture: NQ staff

In 20 years, it is predicted that 40 metres of Filey’s coastline will be lost to sea, which will more than double to 100 metres in 50 years (as shown on the map below), and 200 metres in 100 years’ time, according to the Environment Agency.

The average property price in Filey is £179,818, with home insurance premiums at £59.88.

The properties closest to the coastline, which will be affected by the rising sea levels first, are mostly caravan parks and holiday cottages.

Filey's at risk areas in 2070 Picture: Climate Central

If residents’ homes are washed away, the average rebuild cost is £186,621.

Hornsea is the third-most likely town to be affected by coastal erosion, and the town at the greatest risk in Yorkshire as a whole.

The first Hornsea properties to succumb to the water in 20 years will be the caravan parks as 68 metres of coastline will be lost.

Hornsea areas that may be eroded away by 2070 Picture: Climate Central

In the next 50 years (as shown above), 171 metres will be lost, washing away the Floral Hall, Hornsea Boat Launch, and some houses.

The average house price costs £194.643, £114.89 for home insurance, and £184,786 to rebuild.

It is predicted that it will take up to 100 years for 342 metres of Hornsea’s coastline to disappear underwater.

Withernsea areas which may be underwater by 2070 Picture: Climate Central

Withernsea is the town at the fourth highest risk of coastal erosion, where the farmers’ fields and the Golden Sands Holiday Park are already affected.

More sections of the holiday parks and residents’ properties are predicted to fall into the sea, as 61 metres of coast are expected to be lost in 20 years, 153 metres in 50 years (as shown above), and 306 metres in 100 years’ time.

The average property price is £124,096, with home insurance premiums averaging at £114.89, and the average rebuild cost at £184,786.