A MAN has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault investigation in York.

North Yorkshire Police have arrested and 18-year-old man following a 'serious' sexual assault on a woman in York.

The incident happened today (Thursday, June 16), at the Memorial Gardens off Leeman Road at 4.41am.

The suspect was arrested this afternoon, and is currently being questioned in custody.

The woman is receiving specialist support while the police investigation continues.

The location remains partially cordoned off to the public.

Witnesses or anyone with information are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12220103247 when providing details.