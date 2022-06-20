A YORK man has published a follow-up memoir detailing his colourful life.

Daz Jackson recounted his childhood in his book Local Boy in a Northern Town, which covered the years five to 15 growing up on a York council estate.

The follow up, Once There Was Green Fields, is now available and covers the rest of his life story.

He said: "It is the true life story of my ups and downs, a roller coaster ride of life as I go from boy to man.

"It tells of what really goes on babysitting, my time working on the dustbins and tatting. How not to wire a plug or be a mechanic! Working for the Pope too!

He gives an account of living with his traveller family and what it is like to be DJ.

Both books have promo videos for them on YouTube and can be purchased from Amazon or for £7 plus free delivery in the York area by emailing annpearson02@gmail.com.