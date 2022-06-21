YORK'S 'maize maze' will be back next month, with a design inspired by Lego.

Farmer Tom Pearcy has cut out more than five kilometres of pathways in his 15-acre field at Elvington, York, to prepare for the planting.

The crop will be fully grown by mid-July, when the maze will open.

The maize maze has become a real institution in York since it first opened 20 years ago.

Each year Tom cuts out a different design in his maize field.

Over the last 20 years we've had everything from the 'largest Star Wars fan art in the world' to a celebration (in 2019) of the 25th anniversary of the release of the Lion King. That featured a lion, a mandrill, a warthog and a meerkat - and there was even a performance from group The Mighty Zulu Nation for the launch.

Farmer Tom Pearcy, dressed as the Mandrill character from the Lion King, was joined by performance group The Mighty Zulu Nationduring the launch of the 2019 York Maze

Other maize maze themes have included a depiction of the Mr Men books, a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the moon landings in 2009 and, a year later, a marking of the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.That featured a giant image of a spitfire carved out of the maze.

And then, of course, there was 2014's maze which featured three 'Yorkshire legends' - Geoffrey Boycott, Jeremy Clarkson and Brian Blessed.

The 2014 maze featuring 'Yorkshire legends' Geoffrey Boycott, Jeremy Clarkson and Brian Blessed

Tom Pearcy reckons each year's maze is made from up to 1.5 million living, growing maize plants.

This year's Lego maze design has been cut out using GPS technology to plot the pathways.

“It is nerve wracking because I can’t tell if I’ve made a mistake and put a path in the wrong place until July when the maize plants are fully grown and the final image is revealed!” Tom admitted.

We have every faith in you, Tom...