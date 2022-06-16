TWO suspected thieves have been arrested after a break-in at a pub in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say they were called out in the early hours today (June 16) when the occupants of a Ford Transit van were reported to be trying to steal items from a pub in Boroughbridge.
Sgt Paul Cording was on the scene.
He said: "Great call by a member of public and I located the van nearby full of drums of used oil.
"Both occupants were arrested for theft and taken in to custody.
"A big thank you to the investigation hub who dealt with the prisoners this morning, both fully admitted the offences and have been issued with a caution as it is their first offence - or first time they have been caught!"
