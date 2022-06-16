EASINGWOLD picked up their third win of the season in the Pilmoor Evening League after beating Newburgh by 26 runs at home.

The hosts took first innings in the game and were able to reach 149-7 led by contributions from Jack Redshaw and Sean Dixon, who scored 52 and 47 respectively.

Newburgh had the most success through Tommy Banks’ 2-25 and Sam Backhouse’s 2-44.

A potential response from the visitors was troubled early on as Zac Wilson, who finished with 3-26, took the early wickets of Banks, Ferdinand Rex and Backhouse.

Despite this and the loss of James Banks early on also, Newburgh were able to create a recovery led by Anthony Malouf who got 39.

Ben Walker hit a quick-fire 23 which included three sixes as his side looked to complete a comeback.

This was in spite of Redshaw going 5-25, a factor that bettered his already impressive individual performance, having batted a half-century earlier in the game.

Unfortunately for Newburgh, though, it was not enough to incentivise a win as they went for 123-all-out.

The result means Easingwold are now just one point behind Newburgh in the table, with both teams having won three and lost three in their opening six games.

Elsewhere, Sheriff Hutton Bridge played host to Thirsk who they beat by seven wickets.

Thirsk batted first and both Josh Neilson and Mark Cook were able to hit 30 on a run that took them to 101-5.

This, though, was before Tatenda Shuttleworth-Richardson’s unbeaten 51 for Sheriff Hutton Bridge which was a massive factor in their run to win the game.

Thirsk’s sole consolation game in the super over, when Bridge fell five short of their 13.

It was Thirsk’s first loss of the season in five games as Sheriff Hutton Bridge recorded their third win in six matches.

Meanwhile, Helperby were due to play Dringhouses and Sessay were scheduled to clash with Clifton Alliance, but both games ended in no play’s.

Elsewhere, Crayke picked up five points after Raskelf conceded to them.