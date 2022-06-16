A LOCAL manufacturer has played a significant role in a prestigious Surrey development.

The Easingwold-based York Handmade Brick Company, one of the leading independent brick-makers in the country, has supplied specially-manufactured bricks for the home in Esher.

The house has already been featured on the front cover of the June edition of Build It magazine, one of the prime publications for the self-build housing sector.

Owner Richard Deacon said: “Our house in Esher is in a semi suburban location where attractive brickwork fits in perfectly with the local street scene. It was very important to choose the right bricks, and having been disappointed with numerous bricks from other suppliers, we visited the National Self Build and Renovation Centre in Swindon and saw York Handmade’s splendid brick wall.”

“We were sold – at once. We chose York Handmade’s red Old Clamp blend, one of the first brick combinations the company ever produced. This heritage blend gives our house perfect period charm. We wanted heritage bricks to complement our house’s oak frame, and the Old Clamp blend bricks were absolutely ideal.”

“We ordered the bricks directly from York Handmade and have been delighted by their swift, efficient and courteous service. With our wall lights on at night, the bricks look absolutely magnificent. Already our house has attracted many complimentary comments from passers-by, both pedestrian and vehicular.”

“From our perspective the money spent on the house had to be controlled and spent on things that would be there forever and make an impact. Therefore good bricks, roof tiles, oak frame and windows are absolutely crucial. The use of quality bricks contributes tremendously to the overall look and, as far as we are concerned, a really worthwhile investment.”

David Armitage, chairman of York Handmade Brick, said: “It has been a privilege to play a part in creating such an attractive house, which has then been featured on the cover of a national magazine.

“While we have recently completed some stunning commissions for commercial developments in London and other UK cities, it is vitally important that we continue to provide our bricks to for self-builders across the country.

“Our flourishing relationship with residential developers and self-builders in the south of England is very important to us.

"It is tremendously gratifying to see our bricks being used and appreciated by self-builders more than 250 miles away from where we make them.”