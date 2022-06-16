A BODY has been found in the search for a missing man.

North Yorkshire Police say they have found a body in the search for missing Minskip man, Luke Earnshaw, 31, who went missing from Minskip near Harrogate on Saturday (June 11).

A police spokesman said: "We would ask that people please respect the privacy of his family at this difficult time.

"He has not yet been formally identified but Mr Earnshaw’s family have been informed."