An upmarket optician has announced it will open a branch in the centre of York next month.

Acuitis will open it doors at 35 Coney Street on July 11, also offering a hearing centre.

The retailer announced the date after City of York Council gave planning consent for new signage and frontage. It is currently fitting out the premises.

In addition, the former EE phone shop, will be redecorated with black timber detailing sympathetic to the historical nature of the Grade 2 listed building.

A council report said: “The signage proposals will preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area and host building and would not detract from visual amenities. Public safety is not prejudiced.”

Acuitis is a French company, selling branded designer products, promising affordable quality.

The York store will be run by Leeds-based director Ed Sweeting, who worked at the York branch of Gap in 1989. The former Boston Spa School pupil has been in the optical sector since the 1990s, mainly in Leeds, with former employers including Vision Express and Optical Express.

Ed told the Press he has spent a year on bringing Acuitis to York, which will feature the latest hi-tech equipment for hearing and eye testing. The approved changes will also give the premises a fresh, new, look, he added.