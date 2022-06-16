DAVID WILLEY will leave the Yorkshire County Cricket Club at the end of the current season to re-join his former club Northamptonshire.
Willey moved to Headingley on what was initially a three-year contract ahead of the 2016 season and last summer was able to lead Yorkshire Vikings to the quarter-finals of the Vitality Blast.
While succeeding at club level, the 32-year-old all-rounder has also had a stellar career with England since his debut in 2015.
“The Club was keen to keep Willey at Headingley, but unfortunately were unable to match (Northamptonshire’s) offer,” said YCCC interim managing director of cricket Darren Gough.
“We proactively engaged with Willey on his return from the Indian Premier League in May, but were not able to make an offer until our new Board were in place.
“Everyone at Yorkshire would like to thank Willey for his time at the Club and wish him all the very best for the future.”
