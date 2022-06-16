FOUR York and North Yorkshire motorists face big bills and have penalty points after they failed to respond to court summons and were convicted in their absence.
Andrew Morley, 35, of Thornton Lane, High Marishes near Malton, was fined £660, ordered to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points for failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding on the A64 in Leeds..
Dawn Simpson, 49, of Eastfield Walk, Tadcaster, was fined £660, ordered to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points for failure to tell police who was driving her car when it was allegedly speeding on the A64 in Leeds.
Jade Edwards, 29, of Burton Green, Clifton, was given six penalty points and ordered to pay a £440 fine, £90 prosecution costs and a £44 statutory surcharge after she was convicted of speeding at 48mph in a 30 mph road in Pontefract.
Syed Rubel Ahmed, 41, of The Mount, York, was given six penalty points, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs for failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding in Leeds.
All four were convicted in their absence at Bradford Magistrates Court.
