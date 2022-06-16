FOUR York and North Yorkshire motorists face big bills and have penalty points after they failed to respond to court summons and were convicted in their absence.

Andrew Morley, 35, of Thornton Lane, High Marishes near Malton, was fined £660, ordered to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points for failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding on the A64 in Leeds..