THIEVES have struck at a York pizza restaurant.

North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened between 12.30am – 1am yesterday (June 15) at the Pizza Hut on Hull Road in York and two mopeds were stolen from the eatery.

Witnesses saw three people pushing the stolen bikes away from Pizza Hut, down Melrosegate and into Alcuin Avenue Park.

A police spokesman said: "If you saw anything suspicious or have dashcam footage from the area at this time, please get in touch as you may be able to help our investigation.

"If you have any information which could help, please email 000536@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC536 Webster.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220102532.