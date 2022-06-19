Lily, a two-year-old lurcher, was brought in to the RSPCA's York animal centre in Landing Lane by an inspector because her needs were not getting met.

"It soon became very apparent to the staff at the centre that Lily was actually pregnant," an RSPCA spokesperson said who works at the animal centre said.

"Soon after, Lily gave birth to eight very healthy puppies.

"She was an amazing mother to them and took her mothering role very seriously.

"She has reared her puppies so well, it now her turn to be cherished and loved."

Staff at the animal centre say that Lily is a very friendly and affectionate girl.

"She loves her cuddles and fuss, and she will make the most fantastic addition to the family," the spokesperson said.

Lily walks well on the lead and really enjoys her time out and about, sniffing and investigating new things.

"She absolutely loves playing with her toys and loves it even more when you join in with her," the spokesperson said.

"Lily really does deserve to be in a loving new home where she can enjoy the rest of her life."

Lily is sociable with most other dogs, the RSPCA says.

But care will need to be taken around small dogs, cats and other small animals.

After a successful introduction at the Landing Lane animal centre, Lily should be able to live with another dog, the RSPCA says. "And she could live with children aged six years and over."

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of our local supporters to allow us to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year. To find our more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk