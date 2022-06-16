A MAN charged with allegedly trying to murder a woman in Selby has denied the allegation.

Rafal Wantoch Rekowski faces three charges relating to events in the North Yorkshire town last month.

He appeared before Leeds Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The 25-year-old from The Maltings, Flaxley Road, Selby, denied a charge of attempting to murder the woman.

He also denied a charge of wounding with intent, and pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon in public.

Judge Tom Bayliss QC spoke with lawyers for the prosecution and defence and agreed a timetable for them to follow as they prepare the case for trial.

He set a trial date of November 16. The trial is expected to last four days and will be held at Leeds Crown Court.

Rekowski was remanded in custody until then.

The offences allegedly happened in Flaxley Road, Selby, on May 18.

Rekowski made his first court appearance the following day, when he appeared before York Magistrates Court.

Because attempted murder can only be tried by a judge and jury, the whole case was sent to Leeds Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody.