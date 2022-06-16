POLICE have released a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to in connection with a homophobic hate crime in a North Yorkshire town.

The incident happened on King’s Road in Harrogate near Bambino’s takeaway at around 11.45pm on May 28.

A group of men were reported to be singing a homophobic chant, North Yorkshire Police said.

If you can help identify the man in the CCTv image or have any other information which could help the investigation, please email: geeta.maharjan@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for 0740.

If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 1222009231.