A TALENTED North Yorkshire golfer has begun the most important year of his career in style, with the help of a local firm.

Fresh from winning a coveted place on the European Challenge Tour, which underlined his reputation as one of the most exciting young prospects in the professional game, Dan Brown has just beaten a field of 80 to triumph in the prestigious 2020 Pro Tour at Rockcliffe Hall, near Darlington.

Twenty-six-year-old Dan, whose home course is Romanby near Northallerton, won the 2020 Pro Tour competition after a thrilling sudden death play-off.

Meanwhile he has already been competing against some of the finest golfers in the world in European Challenge Tour, playing mainly in South Africa.

He is supported by North Yorkshire business supplies company Corporate Trade Supplies (CTS) UK, who specialise in personalised uniforms and workwear. Their clients include Sports Direct, WS Transport, Bunzl, Eddie Stobart, Heck, Flannels, Wolseley, HCI and the MOD at Catterick.

Dan said: “This has been a very exciting year for me so far, topped off by my success at Rockcliffe Hall in a nail-biting finale. I have also loved playing in the Challenge Tour and have put in some creditable performances, despite a bout of illness. In footballing terms, I’m now in the Championship, within touching distance of the Premier League.

“One of the key reasons for my success has been the support and sponsorship of the Northallerton-based CTS UK, the flourishing business supply chain specialists. In all honesty, CTS’s sponsorship has been a game-changer, allowing me to concentrate on my game without worrying about anything else.

“CTS’s generous support, together with that of WS Transportation, has had immense benefits on my mental health and wellbeing, enabling me to enjoy my golf without any distractions. I can now concentrate 100 per cent on every hole in every round I play, which has paid dividends.

“It is certainly not cheap travelling to places like South Africa, with substantial travelling and accommodation costs, and it has meant the world to me to have those costs looked after, allowing me to focus 100 per cent on my golf.

“I can’t thank CTS and their chairman, and my friend, AJ Swinbank enough. I look forward to repaying their faith and trust in me as the year progresses, when I will be helping to promote the company across Europe and further afield. Future events this year will be taking place in the Czech Republic, Spain, Ireland, Finland, Italy, France, Portugal, Switzerland – and China.”

AJ Swinbank said: “I got to know Dan as we both play golf at Romanby. Apart from being an immensely likeable young man, he has tremendous potential and it was an easy decision to sponsor him. He is a fine ambassador for us.

“It was an absolute pleasure to watch Dan play so well last season, culminating in him securing a place on the European Challenge Tour, and it is equally satisfying seeing him start 2022 in such style.

“Dan is very generous in acknowledging our support and sponsorship, but we don’t swing the clubs for him and hole his putts. He does. He should be immensely proud of what he has achieved so far and we are enjoying following him this year as he stars on the bigger golfing stage.”

Dan Brown has already had a distinguished amateur career, representing his country at every level and winning the English Amateur Championship at Ganton in 2016.