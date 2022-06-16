YORK MAZE has teamed up with LEGO for their 2022 maze design.

Over one million maize plants have been planted, which will resemble LEGO when seen from the air.

Farmer Tom Pearcy has cut out over 5 km of pathways in his 15-acre field, in Elvington, York, to prepare for the planting.

The crop will be fully grown by mid-July when the maze will be complete.

York maze has teamed up with LEGO for their 2022 'maize maze' design

York Maze’s partnership with LEGO celebrates 90 years of the brand.

Tom Pearcy explained that the LEGO maze design has “been cut out using GPS technology to plot the pathways.”

He said: “It is nerve wracking because I can’t tell if I’ve made a mistake and put a path in the wrong place until July when the maize plants are fully grown and the final image is revealed.”

Isabel Graham, head of marketing at The LEGO Group UK and Ireland, said: “90 years on and play remains at the heart of everything we do at The LEGO Group.

“This maze offers another great way for families to play together and we can’t wait until July when the maze design will be revealed from the sky!”

Last year’s York Maze design carved Mr Men and Little Miss characters to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the popular children’s literary and TV icons.

Last year's York Maze design carved Mr Men and Little Miss characters to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the popular children’s literary and TV icons. Pictured is Mr Tall

Previous themes have marked the 40th anniversary of the first manned flight to the Moon in 2009; the 2017 design celebrated the 40th anniversary of Star Wars, and in 2019 the maze toasted the 25th anniversary of the release of The Lion King, with a carving of a giant image of a lion, mandrill, warthog and meerkat.

The LEGO 90 Years of Play Maize Maze will open for visitors to explore from July 16 to September 5, 2022, when the crop will be harvested.

Visitors will have to navigate the maze of pathways to find LEGO Minifigures and solve the puzzle.

There are prizes for some of those who find all the mini-LEGO action figures.

LEGO was founded in August, 1932, by Ole Kirk Christiansen, a carpenter who turned to designing toys following losses during the Great Depression.

The Danish toy production company manufactures toys of interlocking plastic bricks.

They have also build several, Legoland, amusement parks around the world, including one near London.

Tickets for the 2022 event can be purchased online and start at £19.95.

The maze is open from 10am-6.30pm and the last admission is at 3pm.

More details about the LEGO 90 Years of Play Maize Maze, can be found on the York Maze website: https://www.yorkmaze.com/