A YORK band, who recently released their debut album, are preparing for their "dream" gig at a popular venue in their beloved city.

Skylights, made up of four friends from York, are set to perform at Leeds O2 Academy on July 9.

The band recently released their debut album, titled 'What You Are', and said they can't wait to perform it to their dedicated fans.

Turnbull Smith, guitarist in Skylights, said it's the bands biggest show to date - and they're "buzzing" to take to the stage.

He said: "Having sold out three venues in Leeds - including the University Stylus at a 1,000 sell out show - we just know July 9 is going to be amazing.

"From tiny pubs to an academy venue. Wow, it's hard to comprehend, we have to pinch ourselves.

"It's definitely our biggest show to date. The O2 Academy Leeds is beyond our wildest dreams, so we're going to bring a huge show for everyone who comes along.

The band are excited to take to the stage at the academy, where some of their idols including Liam Gallagher have performed.

The majority of the band are huge Leeds United supporters, so the city holds a special place in their heart. The Premier League club have even used their songs on numerous occasions during match days and for promotional social media videos.

Turnbull said the band are "immensely proud" of their debut album - which was released in May.

"The album is a mix of old and new songs, with everything fine-tuned for the album release, we hope the fans love it - we really could not do this without them, that’s why we titled the album What You Are, it just fitted - we are what the fans are, they give us the platform," he said.

The closing track from the album 'Driving me Away' features the "Queen" of UK indie violinists, Julia Violinista.

Speaking on the band's rise since they reformed, Turnbull added: "Returning to the music scene after a seven year break, we decided to do a one off show at Fibbers York and it's just been up and up since then.

"We've been lucky enough to play Millennium Square in the centre of Leeds, played our single Enemies live on Soccer AM, invited to play at the Olympics Team Homecoming show at the Leeds Arena."

Skylights performed two homecoming shows at Acomb Working Men's Club over the Easter bank holiday, putting on a show for their fans on the Thursday and Friday.

There was originally only meant be just one show, but high demand meant the band were able to put on two nights.

Tickets for Skylights' show at Leeds O2 Academy are available on the Ticketmaster website or app.