THEY could be extras from the hit BBC TV show Peaky Blinders.

But this photo of a group of York men dressed in wool suits and peaked flat caps from 1924 is actually a bunch of regulars from The Jubilee pub in Balfour Street.

We found it in our photo archive - along with many others over the years.

Locals and bar staff at The Jubilee pub in York were dancing in the street ten years ago to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee - and will be celebrating again at news the pub looks set to be saved.

The Jubilee pub in Balfour Street, York, dates from 1897

The pub in Balfour Street - in the Leeman Road area - has been closed since 2016 and campaigners have long battled to reopen it for the community.

Now it has gone on the market. Under new plans, part of the first floor and all of the second floor can be turned into three flats and the pub will remain on the ground floor, as will the function room – albeit one reduced in size.

The news will be welcomed by campaigners - and is timely, coming just weeks after the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The pub originally opened in 1897 and was named for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.

Ten years ago, the pub's landlady Kelly Bayley, led the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in style.

The Jubilee pub marks the Diamond Jubilee with a party in 2012

We have some fantastic photos of her and barmaid Lucy Gray leaping for joy in front of the handsome Victorian building as they prepare for street celebrations.

And then there are incredible photos of Kelly dressed in a regal outfit, decked out in red white and blue Union Flag colours for the party itself.

In 1997, The Jubilee was named Community Pub of the year and the then landlords - Jeanette and Ian Whittaker - are photographed proudly holding their winner's certificate.

Jubilee pub barman Moz Morris, is also snapped seeing the New Year in in style.

The Jubilee was clearly a place to go for fun - we hope those days return very soon!

