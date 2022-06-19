YORK Art Gallery has acquired a new painting by a notable British artist - which is now on display at the venue.
The gallery has secured a new artwork by notable British artist Dame Laura Knight DBE RA RWS, the Friends of York Art Gallery.
The oil painting ‘Early Morning in a Gypsy Camp’, 1953, is now on public display in the Burton Gallery as part of the permanent collection.
Becky Gee, curator of Fine Art at York Art Gallery, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Friends of York Art Gallery for their support in the acquisition of this painting."
Meanwhile, Charles Martindale, current chair of the Friends of York Art Gallery, said that the purchase of Laura Knight’s painting is their most highly priced gift to the gallery to date.
"This is a splendid example of her work, which, since its sale in 1953, has been in a private collection out of the public eye," he added.
