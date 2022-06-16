POLICE have received reports that a woman has been sexually assualted in York.

North Yorkshire Police have said that a woman has been 'seriously' sexually assaulted at the Memorial Gardens off Leeman Road in York.

The incident was reported to police today (Thursday, June 16) at 4.41am.

The location has been cordoned off to the public.

The woman is now receiving specialist support while the police investigation continues.

Witnesses and anyone with information are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number NYP-16062022-0058 when providing details.