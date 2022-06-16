FAMILY of a York martial arts boxer, who is fighting for his life in Thailand after a crash, have launched a raffle to fundraise for him.
Christian Richardson, 32, from Gillygate, York, suffered serious injuries in the incident in April and is now being treated in a Thai hospital - too badly hurt to fly home.
His family, who own Gillygate Framing, launched an online fundraiser to help raise £60,000 to support him. And now, his sister, Emmy Watson, has organised an online raffle.
Emmy said: "The support we’ve had since this nightmare began has been incredible, the kindness of friends and customers has shown is overwhelming.
"We have over 50 prizes from York businesses and beyond, including a nights stay in Galtres lodge, a six course tasking meal for two from Hotel Du Vin and art from well know York artist, Emily Sutton."
The raffle is set to launch at the weekend - and can be viewed online by clicking here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here