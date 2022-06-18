A LAB equipment company based in York is "delighted" to be sponsoring Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity’s first ever research symposium.
Laboratory equipment supplier Swift Analytical, based in York, will have a sponsored stand at the event in July, as well as covering the cost of 10 places for delegates who would not otherwise have been able to attend.
Swift Analytical director, Dr Mehboob Surve, said: “We became aware of YBTC through Dr Lucy Stead, whose research group receives generous support from the charity and is also a keynote speaker for the symposium. Dr Stead’s group is using a range of tools supplied by Swift Analytical, which help to create mini tumour models and analyse how they respond when exposed to different therapies.
“We are looking forward to working closely with YBTC through the symposium to better understand the needs of researchers so we can provide better tools to help beat cancer in all its forms.”
The Yorkshire Brain Tumour Symposium is a chance to discover more about the research projects funded by the charity, including a collaboration between the universities of Leeds and Hull to install pioneering tissue-on-chip technology which keeps tissue alive to better replicate the natural tumour environment in drug testing.
