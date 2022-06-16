YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell clashed with the government yesterday demanding it talk to the RMT rail union to avoid next week’s strike- something government ministers said was taking place.

The Labour MP told parliament yesterday (Wednesday) that York has ‘vast numbers’ of rail workers and ‘they are really struggling’ with the cost of living ‘biting hard.’

She continued: “We need not hyperbole, but humility. We need to come into the industrial space with fresh thinking, ready to listen and engage. I have heard a lot of shouting today, but not a lot of listening.

“When the general secretary of the RMT is willing to enter that space, take the first move and meet the Government and employers, it is the responsibility of the employers and the Government to come into the space, listen and engage.”

The Labour MP also demanded longer term planning for the rail industry, saying the government needed to put forward “a patronage plan to increase rail travel across the board, which is absolutely essential with the climate crisis that we are facing.”

She added: “Resolution can be found for this dispute, to provide the long-term security needed across our rail sector. If we are to truly build back better—something that the Government seem to have forgotten—they need to think about how they build strong industrial relations for the future. I trust the Minister is listening, and will act after today’s debate.”

In the debate, which saw the government winning a vote to condemn the rail strike, Transport secretary Grant Shapps said talks with the RMT have been taking place.

Responding to Ms Maskell, he said: “I thought that Members had to point to the Register of Members’ Financial Interests when they speak in this House. I believe that the hon. Member for York Central (Rachael Maskell) has received a £3,000 donation from the RMT. Today’s vote is specifically about the RMT and its strike, so I would welcome any guidance on that matter.

“I do not agree with the hon. Lady about the tone of all this. It is incredibly important that people are getting around the table and talking. Talks have been going on. Unfortunately, even though talks were going on, the unions sold a strike to their members on false pretences: on the basis that there would be no pay rise, when in fact there was always going to be a pay rise because the public pay freeze had come to an end.”

Earlier, Mr Shapps said the median salary for a train driver is £59,000, compared with £31,000 for a nurse and £21,000 for a care worker.

“The median salary for the rail sector is £44,000, which is significantly above the median salary in the country. What is more, salaries in the rail sector went up much faster over the last 10 years than in the rest of the country—a 39% increase for train drivers, compared with 7% for police officers and 16% for nurses. It is a good package, and we need to get the railways functioning for everybody in this country.”

Mr Shapps also said the rail sector has lost a fifth of its custom since the pandemic, yet no-one has been made redundant.

“Negotiations and talks are going on almost every day,” he told the House.

He also said the strikes would cause much disruption, preventing people from getting to work, school and hospital.