TRIBUTES have been made to a well-known York City Football Club figure who died aged 53.

Tricia Westland, former assistant to the York City FC secretary during the 1980s and 1990s, died suddenly on June 1.

In her later years Tricia was a volunteer carer for My Sight, helping blind and partially sighted residents of York by fundraising and befriending those in need.

Tricia’s sister, Vanessa Westland-Fry, said she was “really bubby” and had “a really good sense of humour.”

Vanessa said Tricia was “born and bred” in York.

She attended Ashfield Secondary Modern School and lived in Woodthorpe.

The much loved York City FC figure, Tricia Westland, died suddenly aged 53 on June 1

Tricia had a long history with her beloved York City FC, first starting in 1985 on work experience, and later becoming assistant to the club secretary.

While at York Tricia was assistant to club secretaries Tom Hughes and Keith Usher.

Vanessa said the family were "so pleased for (Tricia)" when she started at the club, explaining how they knew it was "going to be her dream job."

"She loved football and the chance to be part of her home team was very exciting.”

Tricia was at the club when they experienced the heights of the 1984-85 FA cup, which saw York beat Arsenal and draw with Liverpool.

She also travelled with the club to Wembley when they beat Crewe Alexandra in a penalty shootout during the 1992/93 League playoffs.

Her involvement wasn’t just from the side lines.

On one occasion Tricia took the reins and signed midfielder Steve Spooner, as club secretary Keith Usher was absent at the time.

Tricia Westland signing midfielder Steve Spooner in 1988

Vanessa said Tricia made a very big impression while she was at York City FC.

“Everyone who knew football in the 80s would have known my sister”, she said.

Tricia would often share tales of the club with the family.

“At Christmas Tricia would regale all the family with stories and anecdotes from behind the scenes of a successful and endearing football club”, said Vanessa.

On match days Tricia would call on Vanessa to help, something Vanessa looks back on with fond memories.

“As her sister I have never been more proud of her as when she was at York City. She was well known and loved by all the players, staff and supporters and we as a family saw how much her career meant to her”, she said.

As a keen football fan herself, Tricia was never far from the action.

Tricia Westland pictured with former York City Football Club player, Ricky Spragia

During Euro 96 Tricia travelled to Ellon Road, home of Leeds United, to help with ticket sales for the game.

“She was there for everything”, said Vanessa.

Vanessa said Tricia stayed an “enthusiastic” York City fan all her life, and “was so pleased to see them regain football league status this season.”

York City were recently promoted to the National League following an epic 2-0 victory to Boston United.

A funeral service will be held at York Crematorium on June 24 at 11.40am. More information can be found here: https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries/100858?branded