A NIGHT of sparkling entertainment, the UK’s longest-running Burlesque show is back touring the nation - and is coming to York.
The producers of An Evening of Burlesque describe the show as “a good old-fashioned variety show that blends stylish cabaret, circus and burlesque” and its UK tour comes to York Barbican on Thursday July 21.
“It’s time to ‘roll up, roll up’ for an extravaganza of glitz and glamour,” said James Taylor of Entertainers, the same theatre production company that has brought The Magic of Motown, Lost in Music, Fastlove, The Rocket Man and Thank You to the Music to the stage over the past 17 years.
James said that An Evening of Burlesque has experienced a huge resurgence in popularity following the pandemic.
“I think the country as a whole needs a night out where they can leave all their worries at the door," he added.
Tickets are available on the York Barbican website.
