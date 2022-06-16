Nicola Sturgeon just doesn’t seem to understand that there is a time for talking and a time to keep quiet.

She also seems to have conveniently forgotten the year 2014. She likes to drone on about a Democratic referendum to decide Scotland’s future.

I was under the impression that the 2014 referendum was classed as democratic, or was it a case of ‘That vote went against what I believe is best for my country so I want another’?

Wake up. Scottish independence will ruin you. As a country you don’t have anything apart from whisky and Nessie. It’s time reality kicked in.

M Horsman, Moorland Road, York