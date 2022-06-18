YORK Model Engineers enjoyed a "highly successful day" with their portable track as they joined in with the fun at Poppleton's Children's Sports Day.
Around 275 children and parents had rides, a record for this event. The Sports Day was one of the best attended yet.
Local resident Jason Edwards provided the locomotive "Puffin" for the event suitably decked out with Union Flags. He was helped by a team from York Model Engineers. who laid track, helped maintain the engine, acted as guard and sold tickets.
York Model Engineers usually run six portable track events each year and have open days at their special track during summer months.
Situated on the outskirts of York, at Dringhouses, York Model Engineers have nearly five acres of land with three different miniature railways, a Traction Engine Track and RC a Crawler Track.
It is landscaped in woodland grounds alongside the East Coast Main Line.
