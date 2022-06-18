A HOSPICE is encouraging runners to sign up for the York 10K as it has secured a number of places for the popular event.
Saint Catherine's Hospice in Scarborough is urging keen runners to join the event in York to help support patient care at the site.
The event will take place on Sunday August 7, starting at 9.30am at Knavesmire Road in York.
The route starts and finishes close to York Racecourse, taking in some of the city’s most historic landmarks, including the ancient city walls, Clifford’s Tower and York Minster.
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “This is a great chance to take part in an iconic running event and raise much-needed funds for your local hospice at the same time. It’s a beautiful course and because it’s fairly flat, it’s a perfect event to enter if you’re chasing a personal best.
“We ask that for this event you raise at least £30 for patient care at Saint Catherine’s. To help you with your fundraising we can provide you with a fundraising pack, sponsor forms, sweepstake sheet and any other support you may need.”
To book to support the hospice, call the fundraising department on 01723 378406 or email fundraising@saintcatherines.org.uk
