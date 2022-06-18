YORK has been ranked in the top 10 cities in the UK for hosting pub quizzes, according to new research.
The study by online gaming platform, Hearts-Challenge, examined the number of pubs that offer quiz nights in more than 50 of the biggest areas of the UK, to calculate the number of pub quizzes in each area per 100 thousand people and determine the pub quiz capital of the UK.
York was ranked in 8th place, with 25.25 pub quizzes per 100,000 people.
A spokesperson for Hearts-Challenge said: “Pub quizzes are a fun and thought-provoking way to keep people entertained, but most notably a fantastic way to engage with the local community. Whether you remember trivial facts or not, quiz nights allow you to enjoy yourself while working out your brain and socialising with your peers."
The study revealed that Durham has the highest number of pubs offering quizzes, with 70.73 pub quizzes per 100 thousand people. The cathedral city has approximately 24 pubs offering quiz nights, combined with its population of an estimated 50 thousand people, making the city the pub quiz capital of the UK.
Also ranking in the top 10 was Chichester, Wakefield, Salisbury, Preston and Sunderland, according to the study.
