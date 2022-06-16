YORK Rescue Boat were called in to help in the search for a missing person last last night (June 15).
A spokesman for the voluntary organisation say their team called out at 10.10pm by North Yorkshire Police to a missing person search in the York area.
Fortunately a spokesman said the team were stood down at 11.30pm after the person was located safe and well by police.
