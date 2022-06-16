POLICE have made an arrest after car thieves struck in an East Yorkshire town.

Humberside Police say a person was arrested, and stolen goods were recovered by their patrol teams yesterday morning (June 15), after they received reports that a car had been broken into in Goole.

A police spokesman said: "We received a call shortly before 4am with reports that two people had broken into a car on Marshfield Avenue and stolen items from inside before fleeing on foot.

"Officers were quickly deployed and one person was detained and brought into our custody, where they currently remain whilst enquiries continue."