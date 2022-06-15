A MAN who sexually assaulted a woman in Selby and was caught carrying two knives in public has been made subject to a community order.
Stefanel Catalin Vizitiu committed a series of offences in three different parts of the country, York Magistrates Court heard.
The 27-year-old, who gave his address as a hostel in London, pleaded guilty to the sexual assault which was committed on June 27 in Selby town centre.
He also admitted two charges of carrying knives in public and damaging a Kent Police van, all committed in Dover on November 7 last year. One of the knives had a six-inch blade, the other a four-inch blade.
He denied a charge of using threatening words or behaviour towards a man in Manchester on January 8 this year but was convicted at a trial before Tameside Magistrates Court. He admitted failure to attend the same court and was remanded in custody until he was sentenced at York Magistrates Court for all ofences.
He was made subject to a two-year community order with 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work and was ordered to pay £200 compensation to the woman and £50 compensation to the man. He will be on the sex offenders' register for five years.
