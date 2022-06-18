Meet York Cocker Spaniel Freddie - who is becoming a rising star on social media.

Freddie has been on Instagram since 2020 and has almost 10,000 followers.

It means he is a real-life doggie influencer and is currently working with dog food brand Forthglade.

Owner Laura Smith set up the Instagram account because she had 100s of cute photos of Freddie that she wanted to share with the world.

Here is their Insta Story!

What is the name of your Instagram account?

@freddietheredcocker

Your occupation

Full time good dog!

When did you set up your page?

2020

How many followers do you have?

9,789

Why did you set it up and what is your Instagram about?

Our Instagram account is all about our Cocker Spaniel, Freddie. We set up our Instagram account as we had 100s of photos of our puppy and wanted somewhere to post them!

What has been your favourite post - and why?

It's impossible to choose a favourite post as we love them all so much!

Why is York special to you?

We (Freddie's humans) have always lived in York so it's a very special place to us! We love how dog friendly the city centre is and there's so many nice dog walks around York - we love walking Freddie on the Knavesmire.

What is the best thing about Instagram?

The best thing we've found since creating our Instagram is all the amazing people we've met end the opportunities to we've been given to work with some amazing brands! Freddie is an ambassadog for the amazing dog food brand - Forthglade

What other Instagrammers do you like to follow?

A couple of our favourite accounts who have supported us from the beginning are @itsthatpupmoosey and @buddy_the_showcocker

What is the most surprising thing that has happened to you because of Instagram?

We never expected to get as many followers as we have and to be offered the amazing opportunity to work as brand reps for so many fantastic brands.

Tips for getting the most out of Instagram?

We find if you engage with other Instagram pages and get to know people you'll discover an amazing community and to also not take it too seriously and just enjoy the journey.

---

