THREE drink drivers are off the road following their recent appearances before York Magistrates Court.
Tracey Jane Louise Deacon was banned from driving for two years. The 50-year-old of Danebury Drive, Acomb, pleaded guilty to driving on Danebury Drive when she was nearly three times the legal drink drive limit. She was made subject to a 12-month community order with 10 days’ rehabilitative activities and 120 hours’ unpaid work. She was also ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Shane Andrew Brooks, 43, of Brook Street, Selby, was given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for two years and banned from driving for five years after he admitted driving when more than three times the drink drive limit on Doncaster Road, Selby. He was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Carl Alan Greenwood was banned from driving for three years after admitting driving on James Street , York, when nearly three times the drink drive limit on July 11, 2021, and failure to provide a breath specimen, possessing cannabis and carrying a knife in public on December 2, 2021. The 52-year-old from Hugh Street, Castleford, was made subject to a 16-week nightly curfew, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
