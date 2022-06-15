THREE drink drivers are off the road following their recent appearances before York Magistrates Court.

Tracey Jane Louise Deacon was banned from driving for two years. The 50-year-old of Danebury Drive, Acomb, pleaded guilty to driving on Danebury Drive when she was nearly three times the legal drink drive limit. She was made subject to a 12-month community order with 10 days’ rehabilitative activities and 120 hours’ unpaid work. She was also ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.