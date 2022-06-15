A POPULAR York hotel is launching a gin garden this Summer.

Principal York close to York station has partnered with York Gin to transform the hotel’s Refectory Terrace into the York Gin Garden from June 25 to September 2.

Open seven days a week, guests will be able to soak up the summer sunshine or on cooler evenings warm themselves under free-standing heaters, while blankets will also be available.

General manager Tracy Harrison, said: “To be able to partner with York Gin is a great way to promote and support a highly regarded local gin business. Having the opportunity to serve award winning gins to our customers is hugely exciting, we are delighted to have York Gin on board and we can’t wait to showcase the York Gin Garden.”

Principal York Hotel

The gin-based cocktails that will feature on the menu will be the York Gin Spritz, York 75 and the Chapter House Collins which includes York Gin Old Tom.

York Gin Head of Sales & Events, Adam Cook, said: "The Principal is a stunning, world-class hotel that embodies the romance and history of our beautiful city.

"So we're absolutely delighted to be showcasing our world-beating gins in the hotel's fabulous new gin garden this summer.

“The York Gin Garden will be the place to sit back, relax and enjoy a delicious York Gin cocktail or York G&T."