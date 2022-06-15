A MAN has been arrested after police were called out to a serious disturbance in a North Yorkshire town.
Police say they were called out to the area around Skipton Road in Harrogate earlier this afternoon and a man has been arrested.
A police spokesman said: "The man in his 20s is on his way to custody, suspected of an affray which involved threats to another man.
"We've launched an investigation.
"Anyone who saw anything should call us on 101, select option 1 and speak to our Force Control Room.
"Please quote reference NYP150622-0139."
