A YORK couple will walk 151 miles to raise money for charity.

Jake Mercer, 29, and Jennifer Tompkins, 26, both from Acomb, will complete the walk over eight days to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society.

The charity support people with dementia and carers by providing care and research into the condition.

Jake and Jennifer will walk from Whitehaven, near the Lake District, back to the Minster.

The couple chose Alzheimer’s Society because they both have family members who suffer from dementia.

Jake, who works as a gardener in York, said the pair enjoy hillwalking and camping, and the lake District is their favourite place to go to.

Given this, he said it “makes sense” to raise money for a good cause by doing what they enjoy.

The pair will set off from Whitehaven on July 31 and hope to reach the Minster by August 8.

They have been planning the journey since the start of the year and have already begun training.

Jake said: “I’m looking forward to getting back to the Cross Keys (a pub next to the Minster) for a pint!”

They have set up a Facebook page that follows their progress: https://www.facebook.com/Whitehaven-to-York-107383995182220/

You can support Jake and Jennifer’s walk on their JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/whitehaventominster?utm_source=Sharethis&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=whitehaventominster&utm_campaign=pfp-email&utm_term=bafd4f2d7ed84af5abcee8826a7cf02e