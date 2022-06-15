PETROL and diesel prices in York have risen even further from last week.

Last week, the cheapest fuel price in York was 173.8p at Knavesmire service station, having risen by five pence a litre from the previous week, which was the biggest daily increase in 17 years.

However this week, the fuel prices have risen by almost another five pence, with the cheapest station now at Asda, Monks Cross, at 180.7p.

The AA has analysed that the average car owner in York could see an annual rise of more than £200 in the cost of petrol.

Last week, the average cost of a litre of petrol in York stood at £1.80 over the four days to June 14, up from 44 per cent at £1.25 in June last year, and 41 per cent for diesel, according to PetrolPrices app.

Department for Transport figures show that the average annual mileage for a Yorkshire car owner was 3,218 miles in 2018-19, which are the latest figures before the pandemic impacted our travel habits.

So based on last week’s York fuel prices, drivers travelling this distance would spend an average of £732 on petrol, up from £509 from last June’s prices, and an average of £637 for diesel, up from £452.

The Press has listed the cheapest prices on fuel in York as of today (Wednesday, June 15) using the PetrolPrices app, which are changing frequently so these listed prices are subject to change:

Cheapest petrol stations in York