A YORK care home has reopened after its transformation into a dementia specialist facility.

St Catherine's care home in Shipton, near York, reopened on Saturday, June 11, after two years following a refurbishment to resdesign the home in a dementia focused centre.

Rachel Beckett, who took over the home seven years ago from her Dad, has a background in interior design, and she researched specialist dementia care to redesign the home's facilities to best support residents with dementia.

St Catherine's reopened by Sheriff of York Suzie Mercer Picture: Wellburn care homes

The home held an opening day to the local community, and Sheriff of York, Cllr Suzie Mercer, cut the ribbon to officially announce St Catherine's as open.

Rachel Beckett, Wellburn’s Chairman, said: "It’s been a long journey to get here, but standing here, with such a fantastic turn out, I just feel a huge amount of pride.

"We’ve had such incredible support from so many people throughout the journey, and all of my staff have been exceptional.

"The opening marks a new, exciting chapter in the history of St Catherine’s, Wellburn Care homes and dementia care in the region.

"The future looks bright and we’re looking forward to getting on with what we do best, caring.”

St Catherine's care home redesigned with dementia residents in mind Picture: Wellburn Care Homes

The new facilities include a separate, area called 'The Manor' for younger residents with early onset dementia to socialise and live more independently.

Wellburn worked with York charity Dementia Forward to develop The Manor, who hold day services for under 65s.

The opening day was attended by Professor Martin Green OBE, Chief Executive of Care England.

The 'sensory garden' is designed for a calming experience Picture: Wellburn Care Homes

He said: "The Manor is a ground breaking project, developed specifically to offer support services for people with early onset dementia.

"The partnership with Dementia Forward will ensure that St Catherine’s is going to transform the lives of people with early onset dementia.”

The layout of the home has a circular floor plan to loop residents back to the communal spaces so they don’t come to a dead end.

The care home lighting is timed to the circadian rhythm Picture: Wellburn Care Homes

The lighting is timed to the circadian rhythm and reflects natural light to aid in easing anxiety and help with sleep.

The kitchen staff have had specialist training in using moulds to make soft food look like a meal, as some residents have lost the ability to hold a knife and fork and rely on finger food to eat.

These moulds enable food that cannot be eaten with hands, such as a salmon steak or mashed potato, to be fixed into shapes that can be picked up.

St Catherine's care home Picture: Wellburn care homes

There is a garden room with a blossom tree and potting shed to hold ladies’ coffee mornings and activities.

St Catherine's is a 32-bed home with 12 residents so far and seven beds for the under 65s for both a respite or permenant basis.