A WARNING has gone out to patients saying that a North Yorkshire accident and emergency unit is at full stretch.
York Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said the emergency department at Scarborough Hospital is extremely busy today and patients with non-urgent issues face long waits of several hours or more as we prioritise the most seriously injured/critically ill.
A spokesman has asked people to please consider using NHS111 or a local urgent treatment centre if possible.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article